WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany's Scholz slams US' Vance for supporting far-right AfD
Vance's criticism of European governments' stance against far-right parties has stunned many, as he claimed Europe was abandoning shared democratic values.
Germany's Scholz slams US' Vance for supporting far-right AfD
Scholz delivered the remarks at the weekend Munich Security Conference. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly criticised US Vice President JD Vance for speaking in support of the far-right AfD party and accusing European governments of anti-democratic practices.

“We will not accept outsiders interfering in our democracy, our elections, and democratic opinion formation process in favour of this party, especially not friends and allies,” Scholz said. “We firmly reject this. We will determine our democracy's future ourselves.”

Scholz delivered the remarks at the weekend Munich Security Conference, one day after US Vice President JD Vance’s controversial speech, which drew widespread condemnation.

Vance's criticism of European governments' stance against far-right parties stunned many attendees on Friday, as he claimed Europe was abandoning “shared democratic values.”

He asserted that Europe's greatest threat came not from Russia or China but from within pointing to what he termed “the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values.” Vance also accused the European Union Commission of restricting social media freedoms and condemned European courts for what he claimed was the unfair nullification of election results.

RECOMMENDED

Following his speech, Vance met with AfD (Alternative for Germany) Co-Chair Alice Weidel in Munich, indicating support just a week before Germany's parliamentary elections on February 23, in a breach of diplomatic norms.

During his contentious conference speech, Vance criticised the German government and mainstream parties for their “firewall” approach toward the AfD, and their refusal to cooperate with the right-wing extremist party.

Conference organisers did not invite Weidel due to her party's anti-democratic positions.

RelatedVance slams Europe's 'firewalls' after meeting with German far-right leader
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO