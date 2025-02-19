In the bustling lecture halls of Turkish universities, a quiet but profound diplomatic force is taking shape. The country’s international student population has grown sixfold in a decade, driven largely by Syrians.

Among Türkiye’s 336,000 international students, over 60,000 are from Syria, making them the largest foreign student group in the country. This represents a thirtyfold increase since 2013, with Syrians alone making up nearly one-fifth of Türkiye’s international student body.

These young scholars represent more than just an investment in education—they are a potential bridge between Ankara and a post-war Damascus, shaping the future of both nations in ways that extend far beyond the classroom.

The appointment of Syria’s new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani—a graduate of Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University—illustrates this dynamic.

Shaibani, who continues to pursue his Ph.D. in the same institution, wrote his master’s thesis on Turkish foreign policy towards Syria, a reflection of the intellectual and political cross-pollination taking place.

He is not alone: Aleppo’s newly appointed governor, Azzam al-Gharib, is another alumnus in Islamic Studies from Bingol University in eastern Türkiye.

These graduates, embedded in Syria’s evolving political landscape, exemplify what American academic Norman Kiell termed “unofficial ambassadors” in 1951.

As more Syrian students return home, many will rise to positions of influence, bringing with them not only an education but an intimate understanding of Türkiye’s strategic perspectives.

Other key student populations come from Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Iraq, reflecting Türkiye’s deepening educational ties across the region.

From students to diplomats, traders, and scholars

Beyond politics, these students are shaping economic and cultural ties between Damascus and Ankara.

According to the Istanbul Planning Agency (IPA), international students contribute nearly $2.9 billion to the Turkish economy annually, with Syrians accounting for an estimated $522 million.