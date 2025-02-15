The Trump administration has proposed that the United States receive a 50% ownership stake in Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as compensation for the military and financial aid provided to Kiev in its war against Russia, NBC News reported, citing multiple US officials.

Under the proposal, Ukraine would transfer partial control of its critical mineral resources to Washington instead of making direct financial repayments, two officials familiar with the discussions said.

The plan also includes a provision to deploy American troops to safeguard these assets, but only if a diplomatic resolution with Russia is reached, sources noted.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly presented the proposal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in Kiev on Wednesday. According to eight US officials briefed on the talks, Bessent handed Zelenskyy a draft contract outlining the proposed agreement.

Related US warns of sanctions, military action if Russia refuses Kiev peace deal

Zelenskyy delays decision on agreement

Following the meeting, Bessent described the draft as aligning with the president’s objectives but did not disclose further details. However, Zelenskyy did not sign the agreement, instead stating that he needed more time to review it and consult with his advisors.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington and a White House National Security Council spokesperson have yet to comment on the matter.