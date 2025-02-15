Four Palestinian prisoners, recently released as part of the sixth batch in a prisoner exchange deal with Israel, were rushed to the hospital after arriving in Ramallah due to serious health complications, a humanitarian organisation has said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its medical teams transferred the four freed Palestinians from the reception site in Ramallah to the hospital due to their deteriorating health conditions on Saturday.

Palestinians released from Israeli jails have been subjected to hunger, physical abuse, and psychological torture in custody, with their physical appearances indicating maltreatment.

Photographs of the majority of the freed prisoners revealed a significant weight loss while in Israeli custody, and some of them were seen struggling to walk due to their poor physical condition.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, in a previous statement posted on its website, condemned the inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners, describing the Israeli prisons as "institutionalised torture facilities" and "graves for the living."

The human rights organisation also shared an image of one of the Palestinian prisoners showing severe deterioration in health, highlighting the grim circumstances of their imprisonment.