NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged European countries to contribute concrete proposals instead of lamenting their exclusion from potential Ukraine peace talks.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Rutte emphasised that Europe must ensure Ukraine is in "the best possible position during the peace talks."

“To my European friends, I say: Don’t complain about not being at the table. Get into the debate by offering concrete ideas," Rutte stated.

"Ramp up defence spending, maintain weapons and training support, and propose solutions—such as security guarantees,” he added.

Related EU warns US against 'dirty deal' on Ukraine after Trump-Putin call

Rutte's remarks came after European allies demanded that they be included in any peace negotiations after US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russia's Vladimir Putin and said Ukraine could neither have all of its lands back nor join NATO.

Trump has also been seeking repayment of the debt the US provided to Ukraine during the war against Russia.

The US president proposed Ukraine transfer 50% ownership of its rare earth minerals to the US in exchange for continued military and financial aid.

Rutte's remarks also came as the broader discussion at the conference shifted toward NATO’s role in the war and how the alliance can ensure Ukraine's long-term security.

Related Trump seeks 50% stake in Ukraine’s rare earth minerals for aid

US lawmakers highlight NATO’s role and past failures on Ukraine