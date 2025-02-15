At least 18 people were killed and scores of others injured in a stampede caused by an "unexpected rush" of passengers at a railway station in the Indian capital of New Delhi, officials and local media have said.

The New Delhi Railway Station saw the influx of the passengers due to the rush of people who were gathering to board their trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest Hindu festival in India, which is underway in the bordering Uttar Pradesh state, according to India Today broadcaster, which reported at least 18 deaths due to the stampede on Saturday.

In a statement, Indian Railways blamed an "unprecedented" rush that began around 9:30 pm at New Delhi Railway Station.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some people fainted, which led to rumours of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travellers," it said.

The railway said the fainted and injured passengers were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police.

"The Railways' medical team is actively assisting hospital doctors in providing necessary medical care," it said, adding that the railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident.

Officials' comments