Senior officials from US President Donald Trump's administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to a US lawmaker and a source familiar with the planning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, US Representative Michael McCaul told the Reuters news agency in Munich on Saturday.

A source with knowledge of the plans confirmed the talks.

Rubio held a phone call on Saturday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and discussed the conflict in Ukraine, both parties said. They agreed on regular contacts to prepare for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was his understanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been invited to participate in the Saudi talks.

McCaul said the talks were aimed at arranging a meeting with Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy "to finally bring peace and end this conflict."

When asked about the planned meeting between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy - in Germany for the Munich Security Conference - told reporters: "Maybe there is something (on) the table, but not on our table. I didn't see any invitations ... (for) Ukraine to meet with some other envoys."

He said it would be strange for him to speak with US and Russian officials in Saudia Arabia "if before we (haven't) had any negotiation between us and our strategic partners. As I remember, Russia is not our strategic partner."