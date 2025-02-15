A former Israeli negotiator has said Israel missed two opportunities last year to secure a Gaza truce and hasten hostage releases, prompting a swift rebuttal from the premier's office.

"In my view, we missed two opportunities to sign an agreement... in March and July" last year, said Oren Setter, who resigned from the Israeli negotiating team in October, in remarks broadcast on Channel 12 on Saturday.

"We did not do everything we could to bring them back as quickly as possible."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused by Israeli opposition and families of hostages of not doing enough to secure their release and torpedoing talks, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt, for his own political gain.

On Saturday, his office dismissed Setter's remarks, stating that "his claims that an agreement could have been reached earlier are entirely baseless."

"Had the prime minister not stood firm, at least half of the living hostages would not have been freed in the first phase," of an ongoing truce, the statement said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu's steadfast stance, along with President Trump's threats, led to Hamas's capitulation, the release of our hostages, and the safeguarding of Israel's security interests," the statement added.