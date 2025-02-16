Sunday, February 16, 2025

1802 GMT –– Special Israeli prison units raided a section of Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted detainees, a Palestinian media office said.

“Prisoners were beaten and sprayed with gas,” the Prisoners Media Office said in a statement. No details were yet available about injuries.

According to Palestinian human rights organisations, Israel is holding more than 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons.

1817 GMT –– Hezbollah chief says Israel must fully withdraw from Lebanon by February 18

The head of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said that Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory in full by a February 18 deadline, saying it had "no pretext" to maintain a military presence in any post in southern Lebanon.

Under a truce brokered by Washington in November, Israeli troops were granted 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon where they had waged a ground offensive against fighters from Iran-backed Hezbollah since early October.

That deadline was later extended to February 18, but Israel's military requested that it keep troops in five posts in southern Lebanon, sources said.

1817 GMT –– Palestine is at 'core of the Middle East issue,' as China stresses two-state solution for peace

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the fundamental solution to the Middle East issue lies in implementing the two-state solution.

Wang made these remarks during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement.

“The humanitarian disaster in Gaza must be brought to an end as soon as possible,” Wang told his Israeli counterpart.

Pointing out that the Palestinian issue is at the “core of the Middle East issue,” Wang said the implementation of the two-state solution can solve the “Middle East issue” by enabling “peaceful coexistence” between Palestine and Israel and thus foster “friendly exchanges” between Arabs and Jews.

1816 GMT –– Netanyahu says Palestinians in Gaza should be given choice to leave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Palestinians in Gaza should be given the choice to leave the enclave, if they wanted to.

Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, he said that US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza was "right on the dot".

1709 GMT –– Gaza reconstruction plan coordinated with Palestinians, Arabs, international community: Egypt

Egypt’s foreign minister said that a plan for Gaza reconstruction is being drafted in coordination with Palestinian and Arab sides and with international backing.

Badr Abdelatty made the remarks during a meeting in Cairo with a US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Vice Chair Darrell Issa.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Abdelatty outlined Egypt's “intensive efforts to develop a comprehensive, multi-phase plan for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land.”

1649 GMT –– Israeli delegation to fly to Cairo to discuss Gaza deal, Netanyahu's office says

An Israeli negotiating team will fly to Cairo on Monday to discuss continuing the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

1614 GMT — Israeli PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a meeting of the security cabinet on Monday to discuss the second phase of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, his office has said.

According to a statement, Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, about the meeting, which he will convene tomorrow "to discuss the second phase of the agreement."

1512 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry warns of oxygen shortage in hospitals

Gaza’s Health Ministry has warned of a severe oxygen shortage in hospitals across the enclave after the destruction of 10 power plants by Israel’s genocidal war.

“Many hospitals are unable to meet their oxygen needs,” the ministry said in a statement.

It warned that Israel’s refusal to allow access to oxygen generators in Gaza “will exacerbate the crisis to levels that threaten the lives of patients.”

According to figures released by Gaza’s government media office, 34 out of 38 hospitals in Gaza were destroyed by the Israeli army since October 7, 2023.

1454 GMT — Woman killed as Israeli forces open fire at Lebanese people returning south

A Lebanese woman was killed, and several others were wounded by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon when Israeli forces opened fire towards residents trying to return to their areas in Houla town, according to the state news agency NNA.

The Israeli army also detained three civilians, the broadcaster said.

Following the attack, the Lebanese army urged residents to avoid returning to southern areas where Israeli army forces are still deployed.

1310 GMT — Egypt preparing ‘comprehensive’ plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi confirmed that his country is preparing a "comprehensive" plan to rebuild Gaza while "ensuring that its residents are not displaced from their land" during a meeting in Cairo with Ronald Lauder, the head of the World Jewish Congress.

Talks between Sisi and Lauder dwelt on ways to restore regional stability and Egypt’s efforts to implement a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including the exchange of hostages and prisoners and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave, a presidency statement said.

The Egyptian president also underlined the necessity for all parties "to act responsibly to maintain the ceasefire," warning that an expansion of the conflict "will harm all parties."

1246 GMT —13 Palestinians injured in Israeli raid in Nablus

At least 13 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire during a military raid in the Occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Cross Society. Three children and a 60-year-old man were among the victims.

The Health Ministry earlier said that seven people were hospitalised for medical attention, including two who sustained medium and serious injuries.

Witnesses said army forces raided the old town of Nablus early and besieged a house in the area amid gunfire. No details about the occupants of the house were yet available.

1241 GMT — Rubio, Netanyahu say Lebanon should 'take on and disarm Hezbollah'

Speaking at a press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu called for the full disarmament of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel last year.

“We agreed that the ayatollahs must not have nuclear weapons and also agreed that Iran's aggression in the region must be rolled back,” Netanyahu said.

Top US diplomat Rubio stressed that Washington also expects a "strong Lebanese state that can take on and disarm Hezbollah."

1230 GMT — Netanyahu vows to open 'gates of hell' in Gaza if all hostages not returned

Speaking alongside Rubio, Netanyahu also vowed to "open the gates of hell" in Gaza if all hostages held in the territory were not returned.