At least 48 people died in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali, authorities and local sources have told the AFP news agency.

"The toll at 18.00 today is 48 dead following the collapse," said a police source on Saturday.

"Some of the victims fell into the water. Among them was a woman with her baby on her back."

A local official confirmed the cave-in, while the Kenieba gold miners' association also put the death toll at 48.

The search for victims was ongoing, the head of an environmental organisation told AFP.

Saturday's accident took place at an abandoned site formerly operated by a Chinese company, sources told AFP.