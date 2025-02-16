WORLD
Dozens arrested in Lebanon after attack on UN convoy
The arrest came during a protest against Lebanon's decision to deny landing permission to an Iranian passenger plane.
The protesters view the decision as submission to Israeli dictates. / Photo: AFP / AFP
February 16, 2025

Lebanese authorities have taken into custody over 25 people suspected of attacking a convoy of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers led by the deputy commander on its way to Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport, a senior official said.

Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmed Al Hajjar made the announcement on Saturday following an emergency meeting of the Central Security Council at his office in Beirut to discuss the security situation following the attack on the UNIFIL convoy during a protest against Lebanon's decision to deny landing permission to an Iranian passenger plane on Thursday.

Hajjar said in a statement that "discussions focused on recent incidents, including roadblocks, attacks on public and private property, and the unacceptable assault on UNIFIL forces," which he described as a "criminal act punishable by law."

"As of now, more than 25 people are being held by the Lebanese Army Intelligence and the Internal Security Forces Information Branch for questioning," he said.

The minister clarified that "the detentions do not imply that the held people were responsible for the attack on the UNIFIL convoy."

"We will continue these investigations seriously," he made clear.

Hezbollah's response

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack on a UN peacekeeping convoy, vowing that the perpetrators would face consequences.

On Friday, the UNIFIL command confirmed that a convoy transporting peacekeepers to Beirut Airport was attacked, with one of the vehicles set on fire, resulting in injuries to the outgoing deputy commander.

The attack took place amid protests over Lebanon's decision to deny landing permission to an Iranian passenger plane on Thursday.

The controversy follows a January 3 incident when Beirut Airport authorities did an extensive security inspection of an Iranian plane carrying a diplomatic delegation, sparking anger among Hezbollah supporters who protested at the airport in response.

On the other hand, Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa said, "what happened with UNIFIL... is unacceptable".

"Hezbollah has nothing to do with this matter," he told Beirut-based broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
