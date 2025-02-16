At least 340,000 registered voters have begun voting in the second round of parliamentary elections in the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros to elect members of its 33-seat parliament.

Polls opened on Sunday at 0500 GMT, and voting will continue until 1300 GMT.

The Supreme Court cleared 100 candidates to participate in the elections.

Results are expected over the course of the week, according to electoral commission officials.

The first round of the elections took place on January 12, but was boycotted by the main opposition party, Juwa, which claimed the vote lacked transparency and was a "farce."