Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on the sidelines of the annual Munich conference.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with the Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 16, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with top Ukrainian officials in Germany during this weekend’s Munich Security Conference, the Turkish foreign ministry has said.

Fidan held talks with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, according to the ministry statement on Sunday.

Details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed.

Following separate phone calls last week between US President Donald Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, speculation is running high over a possible push for a peace deal between the two neighbouring countries.

Russia launched its war on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, just short of three years ago.

Today is the concluding day of the three-day Munich conference, which is held annually.

