Israel receives shipment of heavy US bombs amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza
After a pause under former president Biden, the Trump administration resumed shipments of powerful 2,000-pound bombs, capable of ripping through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.
Washington has announced assistance for Israel worth billions of dollars since the war began. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
February 16, 2025

Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States after US President Donald Trump lifted a block imposed on the export of the munitions by the administration of predecessor Joe Biden, the defence ministry said.

The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound bomb, which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.

The Biden administration declined to clear them for export to Israel out of concern about the impact on densely populated areas of Palestine's Gaza.

The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after October 7, 2023, but later held up one of the shipments. The hold was lifted by Trump last month.

"The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," Defence Minister Israel Katz said late on Saturday.

The shipment arrived after days of concern about whether a fragile ceasefire in Gaza agreed last month would hold, after both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the deal to halt fighting to allow the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails.

Washington has announced assistance for Israel worth billions of dollars since Tel Aviv's brutal war on Gaza began.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
