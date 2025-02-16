Japan has asked the US that it be exempted from President Donald Trump's plans to impose 25 percent steel and aluminium tariffs and reciprocal tariffs, Tokyo-based Kyodo News has reported.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya requested on Saturday during a brief exchange with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Iwaya also expressed his desire to hold security talks involving the two countries' foreign and defence ministers "at an early date."

The two top diplomats agreed that they will communicate closely to further strengthen Japanese-US economic ties, the news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry statement.

