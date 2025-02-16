Russian troops have sharply stepped up their attacks in eastern Ukraine, Kiev's military said, as a NATO official predicted Moscow would increase the pace and intensity of its assaults with talks to end the war approaching.

The main attacks were concentrated near the imperilled logistics hub of Pokrovsk, Kiev said on Sunday, with US and Russian officials expected to hold talks in the coming days in Saudi Arabia and US President Donald Trump pushing for a deal.

Kiev's military reported 261 combat engagements with Russia over a 24-hour period on Saturday, easily the largest number recorded this year and more than double the roughly 100 per day it reported in previous days.

"Today was the hardest day of 2025 at the front," the Ukrainian DeepState military blog wrote late on Saturday.

Moscow's troops advanced steadily in the east for much of the second half 2024, announcing the capture of village after village, though the intensity of the fighting dropped in January this year, according to Ukrainian military data.

Russian forces have seized a swathe of territory to the south of Pokrovsk and are now pushing upwards to its southwest, threatening a main supply route into the outpost, the capture of which could open up more lines of attack for Russia.

Despite being on the backfoot, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a "good result" in the east on Thursday and a military spokesman said Kiev's forces had recaptured the village of Pishchane, about 5 km to Pokrovsk's south.

"It isn't so much the result of something collapsing for the Russians or some kind of magical weapon being delivered to Ukraine, no. Certain organizational actions were taken to help Ukrainians act more effectively," Viktor Trehubov, a military spokesperson, told Reuters.