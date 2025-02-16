United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has fully endorsed Israel's war aims in Palestine's Gaza, saying Hamas “must be eradicated” and throwing the future of the shaky ceasefire into further doubt.

Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday, marking the start of a regional tour that will include visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. He is not scheduled to meet with any Palestinians on his trip.

Speaking on Sunday, Rubio said Hamas “cannot continue as a military or government force.”

“As long as it stands as a force that can govern, or as a force that can administer, or as a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible,” Rubio said. "It must be eradicated.”

Such language could complicate efforts to continue talks with Hamas, which, despite suffering heavy losses in the war, remains intact and in control of Gaza.

Their remarks came just two weeks before the first phase of the ceasefire is set to end. The second phase, in which Hamas is to release dozens of remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, has yet to be negotiated.

Related Hostages and resistance: The long history of Palestinian prisoner swaps

Ceasefire violations

The Israeli military meanwhile said it carried out an air strike early on Sunday, targeting people who approached its forces in southern Gaza.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the strike killed three of its policemen while they were securing the entry of aid trucks near Rafah, on the Egyptian border.

Hamas stressed that the attack was a “serious violation” of the ceasefire and accused Netanyahu of trying to sabotage the deal.

Netanyahu has signalled readiness to resume the war after the current stage. He is also yet to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy machinery into Gaza, as required by the ceasefire agreement.

US ethnic cleansing plan

Rubio is expected to face pushback from Arab leaders over President Donald Trump's proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza and redevelop it under US ownership.

The proposal has received widespread condemnation, with critics calling it "ethnic cleansing" and a "war crime." Many countries in the Muslim and Arab world, as well as European nations such as France, have firmly rejected the idea.