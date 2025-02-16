Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to reject any agreement between the US and Russia that does not include Kiev, emphasising that no world leader can decide Ukraine's fate without its direct participation.

"So I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine, never," Zelenskyy told NBC News on Sunday.

"Our people, and our adults and children and everybody. It can't be, so this is the war in Ukraine against us, and it is our human losses," he said.

"We're thankful for all the support, unity in the US, around Ukraine, bipartisan unity, (and) bipartisan support. We're thankful for all of this," Zelenskyy stressed.

"But there is no leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin, without us, about us," he added.