Türkiye slams The Economist for 'judicial distortion' and targeting Erdogan
"The Economist dared to target President Erdogan by distorting certain ongoing cases and investigations led by Türkiye's independent judiciary –– the same magazine that remained silent for months about Israel’s genocidal terror in Gaza" says Altun.
Türkiye's Altun reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to its development goals. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
February 16, 2025

Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun criticised The Economist, accusing the publication of distorting facts about ongoing legal cases in Türkiye to target President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Economist dared to target our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by distorting certain ongoing cases and investigations led by Türkiye's independent judiciary. The same magazine that has remained silent for months in the face of Israel’s genocidal terror and its brutal massacres in Gaza is now attempting to lecture us," Altun said in a post shared on his official X account on Sunday.

He continued, "We have nothing to learn from this publication, which ignores universal legal principles, gives unconditional support to Israel, and tries to suppress those defending the legitimate rights of the oppressed Palestinian people. But there is much to take as a warning."

Türkiye's commitment

Altun also pointed to what he described as an orchestrated effort to damage Türkiye’s globally successful television industry. "This attempt, which directly targets Türkiye's internationally acclaimed TV series sector, is part of a political operation designed to lay the groundwork for a larger scheme. It is nothing more than a new version of global plots against Türkiye."

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to its development goals, saying: "However, under the leadership of our President, we will continue our determined march toward a strong and prosperous Türkiye without being distracted by such dirty games."

Altun concluded his remarks by raising concerns about the misuse of public funds. "Lastly, we observe that some public resources belonging to certain metropolitan municipalities in our country are being spent on such cheap PR operations. We leave this situation to the discretion of our nation," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
