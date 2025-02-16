The Democratic Republic of the Congo's government has said that the Rwandan army and its allies have entered the country's eastern Bukavu city in South Kivu province and urged people to remain vigilant.

"The government is monitoring, hour by hour, the situation in Bukavu, marked by the entry of the Rwandan army and its auxiliaries this morning," the Congolese Communication Ministry said on X on Sunday.

M23 rebels claimed on Friday to have captured Kavumu airport, located 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the provincial capital of Bukavu in the eastern province of South Kivu. They also entered Bukavu following the capture of Kavumu.

Congo's government condemned the disregard for peaceful resolutions and urged various international powers to help a ceasefire in the region.

"Rwanda is stubborn in its plan to occupy, loot, and commit crimes and serious human rights violations on our soil," the statement said.

Government's effort for security

The government assured the people that it is doing "everything possible to restore order, security, and territorial integrity" while also urging the population to "stay at home and avoid exposing themselves as targets of the occupation forces."