Argentine lawyers have filed fraud charges against President Javier Milei in criminal court for promoting a cryptocurrency on his social media, one of the lawyers told The Associated Press.

Jonatan Baldiviezo, a lawyer and one of the plaintiffs, told the AP on Sunday that they saw an illicit association to commit "an indeterminate number of frauds" in the episode. "Within this illicit association, the crime of fraud was committed, in which the president's actions were essential," he said.

Baldiviezo signed the petition with Marcos Zelaya, another lawyer; the engineer Maria Eva Koutsovitis; and the economist Claudio Lozano, who presided over the Argentine Central Bank during former president Alberto Fernandez's administration. Criminal justice is expected to assign a judge to the case or refer it to a prosecutor for further investigation on Monday.

The plaintiffs saw in Milei's action an operation known in the crypto world as "rug pull." This occurs when a developer launches an attractive token to lure investors but later abandons it after funds become overpriced, making the tokens worthless.

Baldiviezo also added that Milei violated the Public Ethics Law.

On Friday, Milei posted on X about $LIBRA, a coin that he said was aimed at "encouraging economic growth by funding small businesses and startups."

He deleted the post a few hours later, and the value of the currency collapsed, causing millions of dollars in losses to its brief investors, according to financial site Dexscreener.

'Not aware of project's details'