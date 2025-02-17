UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if it was needed to ensure the security of Britain and Europe.

The UK was playing a leading role in supporting Kiev in the war against Russia, which "also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary," Starmer wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

"I do not say that lightly," Starmer added, saying he felt "very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way. "

"But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine's security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country."

Starmer confirmed he would join a top-level meeting to be held in Paris on Monday to address growing concerns over US efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

US-UK coordination