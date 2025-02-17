A Canadian warship passing through the Taiwan Strait "undermines peace" in the sensitive waterway, China's military said.

The Canadian vessel passed through the strait on Sunday and was the first to do so this year, Taiwan's foreign ministry said, coming days after two US ships made the passage.

Canada's actions "deliberately stir up trouble and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait", Li Xi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said in a statement on Monday.

The army had dispatched its naval and air forces to monitor and guard the passage of the ship, Li said, adding that the troops will "resolutely counter all threats and provocations".

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the sailing.

"Canada has once again taken concrete actions to defend the freedom, peace and openness of the Taiwan Strait and has demonstrated its firm position that the Taiwan Strait is international waters," it said on Sunday.