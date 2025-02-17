WORLD
2 MIN READ
Singapore court finds opposition leader guilty of lying to parliament
Singh, 48, is charged with giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee in 2021.
Singapore court finds opposition leader guilty of lying to parliament
If jailed for more than one year, Singh could not run in an election. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025

A court in Singapore found opposition Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh guilty of two counts of lying to parliament, a verdict that could see him barred from contesting a general election this year.

Singh had pleaded not guilty and his sentencing was due later on Monday.

The prosecution has asked for a maximum fine of $5,231 for each charge.

If the combined fines amount to more than $7,460, or if he is jailed for more than one year, Singh could not run in an election, which must be held by November.

RECOMMENDED

The charges against Singh, 48, stem from allegations he gave false testimony to a parliamentary committee in 2021 about a fellow party member allegedly lying to parliament.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month formed a committee to review electoral boundaries, an indicator that a general election in the city-state could come soon.

Wong's People's Action Party is almost certain to dominate the election and win most seats as it has every vote since independence in 1965. Its share of the popular vote will be a barometer for Wong's public approval.

RelatedSingapore anti-scam law lets police freeze bank accounts
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO