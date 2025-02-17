A court in Singapore found opposition Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh guilty of two counts of lying to parliament, a verdict that could see him barred from contesting a general election this year.

Singh had pleaded not guilty and his sentencing was due later on Monday.

The prosecution has asked for a maximum fine of $5,231 for each charge.

If the combined fines amount to more than $7,460, or if he is jailed for more than one year, Singh could not run in an election, which must be held by November.