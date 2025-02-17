US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of expected talks with Russian officials aimed at ending the Ukraine-Russia war.

The talks come after President Donald Trump last week spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone and ordered top officials to begin negotiations on the war, which he repeatedly vowed to end during his presidential campaign.

US top diplomat Rubio, who spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, will meet Russian officials in Saudi Arabia alongside Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, a US lawmaker and a source told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear who they would meet from Russia.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that the talks would take place on Tuesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh, citing unnamed sources.

The talks will be among the first high-level in-person discussions in years between Russian and US officials and are meant to precede a meeting between the US and Russian presidents.