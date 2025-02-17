A man who allegedly fired 17 rounds at a vehicle in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday night told police he did so because he believed the occupants were Palestinian, according to arrest documents cited by CBS News.

Mordechai Brafman, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Surveillance footage shows him making a U-turn at 48th Street around 0230GMT Sunday, stopping in front of the victim's vehicle and firing a barrage of bullets with a semi-automatic handgun.

In a police interview, Brafman stated that while he was driving his truck, "he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both," according to the arrest form.

However, both victims survived, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the other grazed on the forearm.

Investigators have not said whether the shooting is being treated as a hate crime.