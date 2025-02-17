A court in India's western Goa state on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison for rapingandmurderinganIrishwoman at a popular tourist resort nearly eight years ago.

The body of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin was found by a farmer on a beach popular with holidaymakers in Goa in March 2017. An autopsy showed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.

Vikat Bhagat was found guilty of the crime on Friday. McLaughlin’s family in a statement had said they and her friends were “thankful to the public prosecutor and the investigating officer for justice".