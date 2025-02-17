WORLD
India's court give man life in prison for Irish backpacker's rape, murder
Usually, rape victims cannot be named under Indian law. In this case, the victim’s family spoke to the media to raise awareness of her case.
Goa is a popular backpacking destination in India/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025

A court in India's western Goa state on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison for rapingandmurderinganIrishwoman at a popular tourist resort nearly eight years ago.

The body of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin was found by a farmer on a beach popular with holidaymakers in Goa in March 2017. An autopsy showed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.

Vikat Bhagat was found guilty of the crime on Friday. McLaughlin’s family in a statement had said they and her friends were “thankful to the public prosecutor and the investigating officer for justice".

The crime highlighted persistent violence against women in India despite tougher laws against sexual assault imposed after the 2012 death of a young woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi.

Goa is a popular backpacking destination in India. Millions of tourists visit its numerous beach resorts every year.

SOURCE:AA
