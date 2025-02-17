Israel issued a tender for the construction of nearly 1,000 additionalsettlerhomes in the occupied West Bank, an anti-settlement watchdog said.

Hagit Ofran, who leads the Peace Now settlement monitoring, said construction can begin after the contracting process and issuing of permits, which could take another year at least.

Israel occupied the West Bank, along with Gaza and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state and view the settlements as a major obstacle to peace, a position with wide international support.

President Donald Trump lent unprecedentedsupporttothesettlements during his previous term. Israel has also steadily expanded settlements during Democratic administrations, which were more critical but rarely took any action to curb them.