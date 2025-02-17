A US delegation is to meet with Russian officials in Riyadh on Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson said ahead of a summit on Ukraine between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

"Secretary of State Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with a Russian delegation in Riyadh Tuesday," Tammy Bruce said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin's diplomatic adviser, are due to fly to Riyadh on Monday, the Russian presidency said last week Tuesday.

The Kremlin spokesman earlier announced that a Russia-US meeting will take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

"Today, on behalf of President (Vladimir) Putin, Foreign Minister Lavrov and Presidential Aide Ushakov are flying to Riyadh," Dmitry Peskov said.

"They are expected to meet with their American counterparts on Tuesday, with discussions primarily focused on restoring the full spectrum of Russian-American relations."

The meeting will focus on the Russia-US bilateral relations, preparations for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, and a potential meeting between the leaders of the two countries, Putin and Donald Trump, he also said.

Saudi Arabia was chosen as the venue because it is acceptable to both sides, Peskov noted, adding that discussions on European participation in the Ukrainian settlement talks remain premature.