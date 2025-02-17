Private companies that operate prisons in the US expect a windfall of profits amid a “flood of detention and deportation” as the authorities put into action a crackdown against undocumented migrants.

While human rights advocates have expressed concerns about sweeping deportations, the private sector that is set to make money by detaining the migrants is salivating at the prospect of potential gains.

“I’ve worked at CoreCivic for 32 years, and this is truly one of the most exciting periods in my career with the company,” said Damon Hininger, the CEO of CoreCivic, a private-sector firm that operates detention facilities in partnership with US government agencies like the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the US Marshal Service.

CoreCivic is a market leader in the $4-billion-a-year industry that houses criminals as well as undocumented migrants in privately owned and operated detention centres across the US.

The role of private prisons has come under the spotlight after the election of Trump, who has ordered a large number of executive actions to clamp down on illegal immigration.

The private prison business is thriving as government bodies like ICE catch undocumented migrants and send them to detention centres located mainly in southern US states before their eventual deportation.

There were roughly 11.7 million undocumented people living in the US in 2023, slightly down from a peak of 12 million recorded in 2008. ICE estimates that the new law will create demand for 60,000 to 110,000 additional detention beds.

In addition to undocumented migrants, private prisons hold up to eight percent of the total US state and federal prison population.

Speaking to analysts last week after announcing an unexpectedly high annual profit, Hininger said he expected “perhaps the most significant growth” in the company’s history over the next several years.

President Joe Biden (2021-25) had put a stop to contracts between the Department of Justice and private detention centres, a move that Trump reversed on the first day of his second presidency.

“The change in presidential administration on January 20th has ushered in significant policy and legislative changes that directly impact our business,” Hininger said.

Among the slew of executive orders that Trump issued after his inauguration last month was the declaration of a national emergency on the southern border with Mexico.

In the executive order titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion, the president directed the federal government to “faithfully” execute the immigration laws, including the removal of “aliens”.

The presidential order called on the secretary of homeland security to establish contracts for facilities to “detain removable aliens”—a boon to for-profit prisons where illegal migrants caught by ICE and the US Marshal Service are detained pending their ultimate deportation.

CoreCivic plans to spend up to $45 million in 2025 to expand its prisons, even though it has signed no new contracts after Trump’s return to the White House. The investment will prepare the company to “quickly accept residential populations if opportunities arise”.

Hininger also referred to the Laken Riley Act – the first legislation of the current Congress that was signed into law by Trump on January 29 – as one of the key reasons for the expected swell in the number of people locked up in private prisons.

The new legislation requires law enforcement agencies to detain non-US nationals who have been accused of crimes as petty as shoplifting.