Zelenskyy, MBZ discuss bringing back Ukrainians from Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thankful for UAE mediation regarding Ukrainians in Russian captivity, new economic agreement.
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, centre right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 17, 2025. / Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
By Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had discussed bringing back Ukrainians from Russian captivity with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

"The UAE's mediation has saved many lives," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Monday. "We are grateful for this crucial cooperation and today we discussed how to continue it."

The United Arab Emirates has played a key role in overseeing the return of Ukrainians deported to Russia during the nearly three-year-old war, many of them children.

Zelenskyy had said earlier that the top priority for his visit was to ensure "that still more of our people are able to return home from captivity".

He also announced the signing of an economic agreement between two countries that liberalises access to the UAE market for nearly all Ukrainian goods.

The comprehensive economic partnership covers goods, services, investments and digital trade among other sectors, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.

"In the medium to long term, this partnership alone is expected to contribute around 0.10% to Ukraine's GDP growth trajectory," she said.

The highest growth rates are expected in transportation, metallurgy and the food industry, Svyrydenko added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to support a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and initiatives to ease its humanitarian impact.

US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to start talks to end the war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
