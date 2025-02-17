TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Asian bank ink $5B financing deal
Ankara and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank establish their first multi-year framework as part of the deal.
Türkiye, Asian bank ink $5B financing deal
Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek (R) met with President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun (L) in Ankara, Türkiye, on June 11, 2024. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 17, 2025

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have signed a major deal to strengthen their cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Monday, formalised AIIB’s commitment to provide about $5 billion in financing for public projects in Türkiye over the next three years (2025-2027).

The deal marks the first time Türkiye and AIIB have set up a multi-year framework for cooperation, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The funding will support projects in areas such as energy, transportation, the real sector, export financing, and water management, all of which focus on sustainable and green development.

RECOMMENDED

Additionally, AIIB plans to provide another $5 billion in funding for private-sector projects in the future. This will help diversify financial resources for businesses and support infrastructure projects across Türkiye.

The finance ministry said that Türkiye's strong partnerships with international development banks make the country a preferred partner for global development projects.

By the end of 2024, Türkiye’s active portfolio with these banks reached $35 billion, reflecting trust in the country's economic plans.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'