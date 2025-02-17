A man who fired 17 rounds at a vehicle in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday night has told investigators he did so because he believed the occupants were Palestinian, according to arrest documents cited by local US media.

In a bizarre twist, one of the victims later labelled the attack anti-Semitic and called for "Death to Arabs" in a racist Facebook post.

Mordechai Brafman, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, officials said.

Surveillance footage shows him making a U-turn at 48th Street around 9.30 pm (0230GMT Sunday), stopping in front of the vehicle of two victims — father and son — and firing a barrage of bullets with a semi-automatic handgun.

In a police interview later, Brafman stated that while he was driving his truck, "he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both," according to the arrest form.

However, both Israeli tourists survived, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the other grazed on the forearm.

The victims toldLocal 10 News: "It was a truck passing next to (us)," Ari Rabey said in Hebrew, with his cousin translating. "'Boom, boom, boom' and he randomly started shooting."

Rabey added, "He put the window down, driver's seat and just blasted (us)."

Rabey's father said Brafman tried shooting them from the back of his car. The bullet "went through right next to (my) ear because (I) was the driver," he said through his relative.

Rabey, who was hit in the shoulder, later posted on his Facebook page about the shooting.

"Dear Jews," he began and then explained that he was in Miami with his father.

"They tried to kill us for nationalistic reasons," he wrote calling it anti-Semitic while ending his post with a "Death to Arabs" chant.