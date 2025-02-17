A private WhatsApp group of Columbia University alumni and far-right Zionists have been exposed as a hub for efforts to identify, target, and potentially deport students and faculty involved in protests in solidarity with Palestine.

According to a report published by The Intercept, members of the group, which includes more than 1,000 individuals, have actively discussed how to report pro-Palestine protesters to law enforcement and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The group, Columbia Alumni for Israel, has frequently targeted Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim students, suggesting that their protests are signs of "support for Hamas" and calling for deportations of foreign students involved, according to the screenshots from the group obtained by The Intercept.

The group had already been discussing deporting Gaza protesters, but after President Donald Trump's executive order, "Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism," which paved the way for the deportation of students involved in pro-Palestine demonstrations, members circulated flyers promoting a pro-Palestine January 21 walkout, the report said.

One exchange, cited in the report, reveals group members strategising how to help ICE identify students on visas by sharing photos and utilising advanced technology to do so.

Lynne Bursky-Tammam, a former assistant professor at Columbia's Teachers College, was quoted as saying, "Identifying the Columbia student-Hamas-sympathisers who show up is key to deporting those with student visas."

'We have to get rid of them'

Victor Muslin, another alumnus, responded by urging group members to identify students who may be involved in the protests.

"If there are photos of someone who needs to be identified (even with a partially obscured face), I have access to tech that may be able to help," Muslin stated, according to The Intercept report, citing screenshots from the WhatsApp group.

In late January, a group member shared an article about students protesting Israel's murder of six-year-old Hind Rajab, and Bursky-Tammam responded, questioning who funded the protesters and stating, "Arresting them for hate crimes is not enough. We have to get rid of them."

The Intercept said Bursky-Tammam declined to comment on the report and Muslin did not respond to requests for comment. Anadolu news agency was unable to independently verify the WhatsApp messages.

In January, Trump issued an executive order ordering the US government to use "all available and appropriate legal tools" to combat anti-Semitism, including prosecuting and removing those accused of "unlawful anti-Semitic harassment".

Student-led anti-war demonstrations erupted on college campuses in response to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 62,000 people, mostly women and children, wounded more than 110,000 and uprooted most of 2.3 million people multiple times.