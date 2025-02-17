WORLD
Delta plane flips upside down on landing in Canada's Toronto
Plane carrying 80 passengers flips as it lands at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leaving eight people injured, officials say.
An emergency responder works around an aircraft on a runway, after a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, February 17, 2025.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
February 17, 2025

A badly injured child is among eight people who were hurt when a Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

The airport confirmed on X that an "incident" occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis on Monday and that all 80 passengers and crew are accounted for. One passenger is critically injured and seven others were also hurt, paramedics said.

Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

Ornge air ambulance said it was transporting one pediatric patient to Toronto’s SickKids hospital and two adults with critical injuries to other hospitals in the city.

"Emergency teams are responding," the airport said in a post on the social platform X. "All passengers and crew are accounted for."

It is too early to say what caused the plane to flip but weather may have played a factor.

According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, the airport was experiencing blowing snow and winds of 51 kph gusting to 65 mph. The temperature was about -8.6 Celsius.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will head up the investigation and provide any updates.

