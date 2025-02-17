Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is seeking access to troves of sensitive taxpayer data at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), two people familiar with the inner workings of the plan who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly have told The Associated Press.

If successful, Musk and his group would have access to millions of tightly controlled files that include taxpayer information, bank records and other sensitive records.

The people who spoke to the AP said DOGE is specifically seeking to access the IRS' Integrated Data Retrieval System, which enables employees "to have instantaneous visual access to certain taxpayer accounts," according to the IRS website.

Advocates fear that the potential unlawful release of taxpayer records could be used to maliciously target Americans, violate their privacy and create other ramifications.

Harrison Fields, a White House spokesperson, said in an emailed statement that "waste, fraud, and abuse have been deeply entrenched in our broken system for far too long. It takes direct access to the system to identify and fix it."

"DOGE will continue to shine a light on the fraud they uncover as the American people deserve to know what their government has been spending their hard-earned tax dollars on," he said.

Democratic push back