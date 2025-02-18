US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has dismissed President Donald Trump's proposal to occupy besieged Gaza and expel Palestinians, while Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal said he expects Arab states to put forward a workable alternative.

The prominent lawmakers were among a bipartisan group of US senators who earlier met in Tel Aviv with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Sunday repeated his backing for Trump's controversial vision for Gaza.

Israeli officials have latched onto Trump's proposal, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz instructing the military to prepare a plan that would allow for Palestinians in Gaza to be expelled.

But Graham, a longtime ally of Trump and a key Republican in Congress with influence on foreign policy and national security matters, told reporters on Monday there was little appetite in the Senate "for America to take over Gaza in any way, shape or form."

Blumenthal simply said the plan was a "non-starter."

Trump's proposal has been widely denounced by Arab officials, while some critics have said it equates to ethnic cleansing. Netanyahu, as recently as Monday, said that the Palestinians in Gaza should be given the choice to leave.

Katz said on Monday that he would establish a directorate within the ministry for the voluntary departure of Palestinians from Gaza.

"The one thing that President Trump has done, he started a discussion that was long overdue," Graham said, saying that Arab states had "woken up" to finding a better alternative for Gaza.