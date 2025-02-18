The Federal Aviation Administration has fired fewer than 400 employees out of its workforce of 45,000, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, as questions rise around air traffic safety amid a spate of recent plane accidents.

Duffy posted on Monday the number of layoffs in a social media post message on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to a post by his Democratic predecessor Pete Buttigieg, who has been critical of the Trump administration's Department of Transportation.

"Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go," Duffy wrote.

The Trump administration sent air traffic controllers buyout offers but later said they were not eligible, also declaring other safety officials, including TSA officers, ineligible. The FAA remains about 3,500 controllers short of targeted staffing levels.

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union said on Saturday the FAA had fired several hundred probationary FAA employees.

The union said Monday it believed just under 300 FAA workers it represents were fired, including maintenance mechanics, aeronautical information specialists, aviation safety assistants and management and program assistants.

"These are positions that are vital to supporting public safety," a union spokeswoman said.

The FAA and Transportation Department have declined to say what jobs the fired workers held or why they were fired.