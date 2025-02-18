WORLD
Israel continues to occupy Lebanon areas as withdrawal deadline expires
Under the ceasefire, brokered by Washington and Paris, Lebanon's military was to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period that was extended to February 18.
Authorities estimate reconstruction costs could reach more than $10 billion. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025

A deadline expired on Tuesday for all Israeli troops to leave south Lebanon under a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, hours after Israel said it planned to remain in five "strategic locations".

Israeli troops had started withdrawing Monday from some border villages, according to a Lebanese security official, but they seemed poised to stay in "key areas".

"Israeli forces are beginning to withdraw from border villages, including Mais al-Jabal and Blida, as the Lebanese army advances," the official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Israel's army has pulled out of southern Lebanese villages but remains in five positions, a Lebanese security source said.

"The Israeli army has withdrawn from all border villages except for five points, while the Lebanese army is gradually deploying due to the presence of explosives in some areas and damage to the roads," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

South and east Lebanon and south Beirut saw heavy destruction during two months of Israel's all-out war and a year after the Gaza war.

Devastation

Authorities estimate reconstruction costs could reach more than $10 billion, while more than 100,000 remain internally displaced according to United Nations figures.

Despite the devastation, thousands have been waiting eagerly since the November 27 ceasefire to return home, inspect their properties and in some cases search for the dead under the rubble.

Lebanese television channel LBCI reported that the country's army had moved overnight into Mais al-Jabal, Blida, Yaroun, Maroun and Mahbib.

Lebanese authorities have rejected any extension of the withdrawal period, urging sponsors of the deal to pressure Israel to pull out.

Around 60 people have reportedly been killed since the truce began, two dozen of them on January 26 as residents tried to return to border towns on the initial withdrawal deadline.

SOURCE:AFP
