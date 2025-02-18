Myanmar authorities have detained 273 foreigners from scam compounds along the border with Thailand, as a senior Chinese official has visited frontier towns on both sides in a widening crackdown on illegal online operations.

They have been detained on Monday.

Despite operating for years, the scam centres have only recently faced renewed scrutiny after the rescue and return to China of actor Wang Xing, abducted in Thailand after being lured there with the promise of a job.

Officials from China, Myanmar and Thailand met in Myawaddy this week, including China's assistant public security minister, Liu Zhongyi, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Tuesday.

"The representatives held a coordination meeting in Myawaddy and discussed the preventive system for telecom fraud between the three countries," it said, referring to the Myanmar town abutting Thailand in the vicinity of which Wang was rescued.

Since the end of January, Myanmar authorities have found 1,303 foreigners who entered the country illegally and worked in scam compounds in the Myawaddy area, with 273 detained on Monday, the paper added.

