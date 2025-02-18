Germany will hold an official commemoration to mark the fifth anniversary of a racist terrorist attack in Hanau, which claimed the lives of nine people, including four Turks.

Various events, along with religious ceremonies and prayers, will be held at the graves of the victims across different cities on Wednesday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will address the official commemoration ceremony in Hanau.

Hesse state Premier Boris Rhein and Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky, as well as the relatives of those who lost their lives, are also expected to speak at the ceremony.