Armed with yarn, needles and hooks, dexterous moviegoers flock to a cinema in Vienna every month to combine their favourite hobbies: knits and flicks.

With many having turned to time-honoured crafts like crochet and knitting during the Covid-19 pandemic, a growing number of enthusiasts are looking to connect with the Austrian capital's craft community in real life.

Vienna's Votiv Kino has become the latest movie theatre in Europe to offer craft cinema nights, a trend trailblazed by Nordic countries.

"We saw that it exists in the US, in Denmark, in Finland, in Germany," said avid knitter Luisa Palmer, who initiated the knitting nights at the Votiv Kino with a colleague.

Since the launch event in December, the monthly knitting nights have sold out, drawing almost 180 visitors each time.

With the lights only slightly dimmed while "The Devil Wears Prada" was showing on Sunday, the cinemagoers got crafty.

"It is a bit 'grannycore', but I find it very calming and pleasant. Why not let out your inner granny?" Alexander Koch, 28, quipped while crocheting away.

Kaja Vospernik, a 23-year-old fashion student, who is knitting a sweater, said that she was excited about "meeting new people, who have the same interests".

"I really enjoy knitting while watching movies or listening to podcasts, so of course the cinema is a great place for that," Vospernik said.