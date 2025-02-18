WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault: lawyer group
According to the lawyer group, some residents were shot while attempting to flee across the Nile River while others drowned as a result.
Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault: lawyer group
Sudan's conflict worsens with new paramilitary attacks on civilians. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 18, 2025

Sudanese paramilitaries have killed more than 200 people including women and children in a three-day assault on villages in the country's south, a lawyer group monitoring the war said on Tuesday.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), locked in a nearly two-year war with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), "attacked unarmed civilians in areas with no military presence" in Al-Kadaris and Al-Khelwat villages in White Nile state, according to Emergency Lawyers, which documents rights abuses.

It added that the RSF carried out "executions, kidnappings, enforced disappearances and property looting" during the assault since Saturday, which has also left hundreds injured or missing.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal conflict between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

RECOMMENDED

The war has killed tens of thousands, displaced over 12 million and created what the International Rescue Committee has called the "biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded".

RelatedUN warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, urges global action
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report