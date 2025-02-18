WORLD
2 MIN READ
Higher proportion of migrants does not mean more crime, report
Immigration and security issues have dominated campaigning ahead of the February 23 election, especially after a series of violent incidents in recent weeks.
Higher proportion of migrants does not mean more crime, report
No correlation between an increasing proportion of foreigners, study says / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025

An higher proportion of foreigners in Germany does not lead to a higher crime rate, a research institute said on Tuesday.

In an analysis of police statistics from 2018 to 2023, the Ifo institute found "no correlation between an increasing proportion of foreigners in a district and the local crime rate", researcher Jean-Victor Alipour said, adding that this also applied to refugees.

Last week, an Afghan immigrant ploughed his car into a crowd in Munich, injuring over 30 people, two of whom later died. Prosecutors suspect he was motivated by extremist ideology.

RECOMMENDED

In their analysis, Ifo took into account that foreigners appear in crime statistics more frequently than would correspond to their share of the population.

The reason for this is that migrants are more likely to move to urban centres with a structurally higher crime rate, even among Germans, the institute said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election