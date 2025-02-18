Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while offering Ankara as a potential host for future negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara on Tuesday, both leaders criticised the exclusion of Ukraine, European states and Türkiye from recent US-Russia talks in Riyadh, emphasising that no decision on the war’s resolution could be made without Kiev's direct participation.

"Türkiye has taken a very principled stance on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, expressing gratitude for Ankara’s efforts in facilitating the release of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

He emphasised that both Ukraine and Türkiye must be part of any peace discussions with Russia.

Erdogan, aligning Türkiye’s stance with past diplomatic initiatives, said that Ankara would continue to support negotiations that lead to lasting peace.

"This war, which has caused countless innocent deaths and immense destruction, must end now," he said.

He reiterated that Türkiye would provide "all kinds of support" to ensure meaningful dialogue, adding that peace "has no losers" and that the entire world is now awaiting an end to the conflict.

Zelenskyy slams Riyadh meeting, cancels Saudi visit