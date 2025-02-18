Pakistan's army has killed at least 30 suspected militants in a security operation near the Afghanistan border.

The "intelligence-based" operation was conducted in the restive South Waziristan tribal district, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other militants found in the area," the statement said on Tuesday, adding: "The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country".