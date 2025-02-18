Qatar has committed to investing $10 billion in India across various sectors, the two nations said in a joint statement, after Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday he had a "very productive meeting" with Qatar's Emir, who was on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

"Trade featured prominently in our talks. We want to increase and diversify India-Qatar trade linkages," Modi said in a post on X. It was the first such visit by a Qatari Emir to the South Asian nation in 10 years.

According to the statement, Qatar will invest $10 billion in India in infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, hospitality and other sectors.

The two countries will aim to double their annual trade to $28 billion in the next five years and are exploring the signing of a free trade agreement, the Indian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day.