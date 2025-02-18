Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has welcomed her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where they visited a facility dedicated to war-affected Ukrainian children.

The children, who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine, greeted Erdogan and Zelenska at Eryaman Children's Home on Tuesday, carrying bouquets in the colours of the Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

The visit focused on spending time with the children, including playing games and reading stories. The first ladies also toured an exhibition of the children's handmade crafts and watched a music and dance performance.

The children later presented a photo collage of their memories at the centre to Zelenska.

Erdogan also got updates about the condition of 10-year-old Myhailo Popazav, who is awaiting reconstructive surgery.