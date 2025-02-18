Native American activist Leonard Peltier, convicted of killing two FBI agents and incarcerated for nearly five decades while maintaining his innocence and slamming "unfair trial", has been released from a Florida prison.

A global symbol of the struggle for Indigenous peoples' rights, Peltier was freed from a federal detention centre in Coleman, North Florida on Monday at around 9 am (1400 GMT), according to a Reuters witness.

He departed in a car which was part of a motorcade, and did not speak to supporters or media.

"Today I am finally free! They may have imprisoned me but they never took my spirit!" Peltier said in a statement provided by the NDN Collective activist group.

Peltier, a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribe, is partially blind and in poor health, suffering from diabetes and heart trouble. The 80-year-old will be allowed to live under house arrest.

A homecoming celebration is planned for Peltier on Wednesday at the Turtle Mountain Reservation in Belcourt, North Dakota.

The commutation, granted by ex-president Joe Biden on his last day in office, was long opposed by the FBI. Former agency Director Christopher Wray called Peltier a "remorseless killer."

'Symbol of collective power'

Peltier's supporters, ranging from tribal leaders to figures like the Dalai Lama and Robert Redford, long pushed for his freedom, arguing he was falsely convicted in an unfair trial.

His supporters say prosecutors withheld critical evidence that would have been favourable to Peltier and fabricated affidavits that painted him as guilty.

One of his attorneys, Jenipher Jones, said Peltier was looking forward to going home.

"We’re so excited for this moment," Jones said before his release. "He is in good spirits. He has the soul of a warrior."