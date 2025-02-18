Türkiye has hosted the first round of technical negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

The talks, marking a critical step toward implementing the Ankara Declaration adopted on December 11, 2024, held in Ankara on Tuesday under the auspices of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, brought together delegations led by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar.

The Ankara Declaration was brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following discussions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The agreement set forth a vision for fostering regional stability and economic cooperation amid tensions between the two nations.

During the negotiations, both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to the principles outlined in the declaration, emphasising the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation.

The discussions focused on translating this vision into tangible steps that would benefit both countries and contribute to long-term regional development.

Commitment to sustainable development

As the first round of talks concluded, both sides expressed their determination to lay the foundation for mutually beneficial, sustainable development, the ministry said.